Florence One Schools Career Center won’t close this year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence One Schools Career Center won’t close this school year.
Former Senator Maggie Glover told News13 that per the superintendent of the district, the career center won’t close this year.
Glover also said paperwork due by January 31 was not completed in time by the district.
The Florence One Schools board met Tuesday night. Five board members attended that meeting.
A News13 crew at the meeting reports the superintendent wasn’t invited to Tuesday’s meeting.
“We want to get information, we want to see where the public is standing, because a lot of folks have come to us in distress that the school is closing, so what we want to do is get information from the public and then get them educated, ” said Jerry Keith, Jr. President Florence Branch of the NAACP.
