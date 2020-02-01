Florence One Schools holds recruitment fair

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The annual Teacher Recruitment Fair for Florence One Schools was held Saturday.

The fair was held at the Florence Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and gave those looking for a teaching job the chance to network.

Each school in the district had a table set up with administrators.

Director of Recruitment and Certification Ashley Watson said the event saw a large turnout. Several teachers even signed contracts to work for the district starting this upcoming school year.

She said Florence One Schools still has some job openings, though, and interested applicants can reach her at awatson@fsd1.org

