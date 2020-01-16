Florence One Schools to consider closing career center, partner with FDTC to develop new academy

FLORENCE , SC (WBTW) – Florence One Schools is considering closing its career center and working with Florence-Darlington Technical College to create a new academy.

Florence One Schools’ Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Poynor Auditorium to discuss the future of the district’s career center.

The career center is currently on the campus of South Florence High School.

Florence One Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley told News13 they’ve planned a proposal with Florence-Darlington Technical College to use the college’s facility and faculty and develop an “advantage academy” to offer all courses currently offered at the career center.

