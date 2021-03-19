Florence One Schools undergoing middle school concept transition

FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — Florence One Schools is in the process of changing the grades that go to its middle schools.

Florence County’s largest school district is working toward a ‘middle school concept’ where all of its four middle schools will be transitioned to a grade 6-8 configuration.

Starting this coming school year, Sneed and Moore Middle Schools will transition to the new 6-8 configuration, according to the district.

“Having sixth, seventh and eighth graders, their maturity levels is right there close together,” school board member Davy Gregg said. “So having them right there under one roof, we feel like it’s really going to help us and get the school district in the right direction academically.”

In a letter to parents earlier this week, district superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley outlined who is going where based on elementary school.

The letter says moving forward, middle school attendance will be based on the fifth grade elementary school a student attended.

The reconfiguration should be done by the ’22-’23 school year, when Williams and Southside Middle School will complete the same 6-8 transition.

“And we’re doing that to wait for the new Southside school to come online, which we’re anticipating August 2022, Gregg explained.

Part of the plan is to also get all elementary schools to K-5.

Gregg said the changes are positive for the district and he urges parents to have patience as they’re implemented.

“We’re just asking the parents of the district to just bear with us,” he said. “It’s going to be better for the district and so we really want cooperation from the parents.”