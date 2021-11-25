Florence outreach ministry prepares 300 free thanksgiving meals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of a Florence ministry got up early Thursday to prepare meals for those in need.

The outreach ministry Junebugs Care partnered with Whosoever Community church to donate more than 300 meals. Co-founders Bo and Leslie Myers said they didn’t just want to feed people. They wanted to build relationships.

“There is a great need here,” Leslie Myers said. “Not only for food to fill their stomachs, but food to fill their hearts.”

Volunteers prepared and handed out the food. The Myers said many of them come back year after year to help out.

“Part of their Thanksgiving holiday is to start their day here with us doing this, then they go home and do their family traditions,” Bo Myers said.

This year, the group was joined by a group of international missionaries with OM Ships Ministries from Canada, China and Germany. The group normally spends their time teaching on boats, but came inland and helped out with the giveaway.

“We didn’t know how to help out on Thanksgiving. Just being international, we didn’t know how to reach out,” Kelvin Lee from Canada said. “Our boss told us about this opportunity and we just hopped on it. It’s great to just help out the community.”

Volunteers delivered portions to local shelters then drove around town with the leftovers to find more people in need.

“We feel like this gives us an opportunity to share the love of Christ with those that are put in front of us,” Bo Myers said.

The Myers said it is especially easy to give during the holidays, but their organization operates year-round.

“We’ll be here in January, February, during the spring, summer, hot months,” Bo Myers said. “Because the needs of the people we are serving don’t change.”