Florence Police arrest man accused of pointing gun at people, sending threatening texts

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man accused of pointing a gun at people and sending threatening text messages was arrested by Florence Police on warrants for domestic violence and other charges, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt.

Brice Mykel Andrews, 31, of Florence, is charged with two counts of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature; and one count each of malicious injury to personal property; unlawful use of a telephone; pointing and presenting firearms at a person; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Brandt said.

According to police, Andrews was involved in separate incidents in the 1300 block of Harmony Street, one on May 1 and the other on May 5.

In the first incident, police said Andrews damaged another person’s vehicle and then pointed a gun at a victim inside a residence. In the second incident, police said Andrews sent threatening text messages to a victim and then later pointed a weapon at the victim and other people in the victim’s vehicle.

Andrews is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center, according to jail records.