Florence Police arrest man accused of shoving officer during traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man wanted for allegedly shoving an officer during a traffic stop in March was taken into custody on Friday, Florence Police said.

Kendall Lavern Johnson had outstanding warrants for assault and battery on a law-enforcement officer, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond, Brandt said.

The charges are the result of an alleged incident on March 3, during which police said Johnson shoved an officer who was trying to detain him during a roadside investigation. Johnson also left a firearm behind when he fled the scene, Brandt said.

