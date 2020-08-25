Police find Florence man lying dead in the road from apparent gunshot wounds

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers found 26-year-old Florence man lying dead in the road on Tuesday morning.

Florence police say a witness saw the man walking on West Lucas Street and then collapse on the road. Police were called at about 2:06 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the man was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The shooting is believed to have taken place at another location, police said.

The coroner has identified the victim as Raheem Marquell Caldwell, 26, Florence.

Florence police and the county coroner’s office are investigating. The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston will perform an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-374-6372).