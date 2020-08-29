Florence Police find missing teen last seen Monday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Police has located the teen who has been missing since Monday.
Janice Renee Daniels is safe, according to police.
According to police, Daniels was reported missing by family members.
