Florence police investigate shooting that sent victim to hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police responded to a shooting Saturday that sent a victim to the hospital, according to the department.

Officers responded to the area of Walnut Street and Jarrot Street around 4:21 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of shots being fired, according to a press release from Captain Mike Brandt.

The department says officers were told a victim of this incident was dropped off at the hospital. The severity of the person’s injuries are unclear.

Police haven’t said if anyone has been charged in this case yet. An investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines