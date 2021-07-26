Florence police look for woman missing since July 21

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Tekeithia Barnes-Delmar was last seen near the 500 block of East Cheves Street on July 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a jean dress with a slit in the back, tan shirts underneath, slippers and a black and gray wig.

Police said Barnes-Delmar is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 140 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

