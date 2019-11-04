Florence police looking for missing man

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Florence are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Dorian Lebron Armstrong, 26, of Lydia, was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. at the Swamp Fox Cinema, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

He was reported missing by his family, who is worried about his safety.

Armstrong is described as being a 26-year-old African American man with a beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt that said ‘The Desert is Calling,’ blue jeans and a red baseball cap.

He was last seen driving a 2007 silver Cadillac with an ‘Elevation’ church sticker on the rear glass.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Florence police at (843) 665-3191.

