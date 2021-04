FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was cited for driving left of center after three people were injured Tuesday in a crash in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.

The Martin Luther King Bridge was closed for a little more than one hour, Brandt said. Two vehicles overturned and three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other charges will be filed related to the crash, Brandt said.