Florence police review incident involving officer making an arrest at fair

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is reviewing an incident involving an officer, which was captured on video and posted on social media.

Police were called to the Florence Center fair at about 9 p.m. on Saturday for a fight in progress. A juvenile was taken into custody during that incident, according to the department.

“We have been made aware of a video on social media which captured a portion of the incident, as well as citizens’ concerns regarding the incident,” Capt. Mike Brandt said.

Brandt said the incident is under review.

Brandt also sent the department’s use of force policy that reads in part, “It is the policy of the Florence Police Department that officers use only the amount and degree of force that is reasonable and necessary to accomplish lawful objectives: protecting life and property by affecting arrests and preventing personal injury to themselves and others and to prevent property damage.”

