Florence police search for missing 52-year-old woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman.
Mia Rochelle Brown was reported missing by family members and was last seen Friday in the 600 block of South Irby Street, according to police.
Brown is approximately 5’7″ and 110 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
