FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing man who was last heard from last month, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Nicholas Allen Foster, 44, was reported missing by family members in Pennsylvania. He was last heard from Dec. 19, according to police.

Foster is approximately 5’7″ and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.