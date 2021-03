FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing man last seen last week.

Regonal Jamane Jenkins, 48, was last seen on South Coit Street March 8.

Jenkins is approximately 5’7″ and 180 pounds, according to police. He was last seen in an olive color coat, blue jeans, dark hat, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.