FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing man with a medical condition, according to the police department.

Mark Joseph Downard was last seen Saturday near the 800 block of Pamplico Highway but may be in the Johnsonville area. He’s 5’7″ and approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.