Florence police search for missing teen with autism

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing teen with autism, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Brandon Robinson, 16, was last seen Friday in the 1000 block of Clement Street, according to police. He was reported missing by a family member.

Robinson is 5’4″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and colorful shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.