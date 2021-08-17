Florence police search for missing woman last heard from in March

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman last heard from in March, according to Capt. Mike Brant with the Florence Police Department.

Angel Lanesha Toney, 31, was reported missing by family members, police said. She was last seen in July 2020 in the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street and was last hear from in March 2021.

News13 has asked when family members reported her missing and why there was a delay in either the family reporting it or police announcing it. We are waiting to hear back.

Toney is 5’6″ and 155 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.