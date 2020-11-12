Florence police search for missing woman last seen Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman last seen Friday.

Shelby Justina Miller was reported missing by her boyfriend, police said. She was last seen Friday in the 400 block of South Church Street.

Miller is 34 years old, approximately 5’2″ and 135 pounds, according to police. She was last seen in a black jumpsuit with burgundy and light blue stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.