Florence police search for missing woman last seen Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing woman, according to the Florence Police Department.

Jaqoia McIver, 30, was last seen in the 1300 block of East Pine Street on Thursday, according to police. She was reported missing by family members.

McIver is approximately 5’4″ and 135 pounds. She was last seen in a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and sleeveless jean jacket, and a white toboggan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.