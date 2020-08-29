Florence police search for teen last seen Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a teen last seen Monday.

According to police, Janice Renee Daniels was reported missing by family members. She was last seen in the 100 block of Westford Road.

Daniels is 17 years old, about 5’3″ and 130 pounds with red or “pink-ish” hair. She was last seen in a green shirt with green capri pants.

Daniels’ family told police it’s unusual for her to be gone this long.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.