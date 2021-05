FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help to find a 23-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Lauren April Ann Gray was last seen in the Burlington Coat Factory at Magnolia Mall, according to a social media post by the Florence Police Department. She was wearing a red and white striped shirt, black pants and burgundy shoes.

Police urge anyone with information to call Sgt. Cantey at (843) 665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.