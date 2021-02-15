Florence police searching for missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police believe that Shawn Patrick Dame — who was reported missing by his family in Massachusetts — is in the Florence area, according to information Monday from the Florence Police Department.

Police said he was last heard from in October of 2019.

Dame is 54 years old, five-foot, five-inches tall, and is 175 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 665-3191 or send an email to jcantey@cityofflorence.com.