Florence police searching for missing man

Shawn Patrick Dame (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police believe that Shawn Patrick Dame — who was reported missing by his family in Massachusetts —  is in the Florence area, according to information Monday from the Florence Police Department.

Police said he was last heard from in October of 2019. 

Dame is 54 years old, five-foot, five-inches tall, and is 175 lbs. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 665-3191 or send an email to jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

