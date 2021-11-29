Florence police seek help finding 59-year-old man last seen in September

Photo courtesy Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are asking for the public’s help finding a 59-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since September.

Winfred James McKnight, who police said was last seen in the 1400 block of E. Day Street, was reported missing by an out-of-state family member. He is 6-foot tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about McKnight should call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or
email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

