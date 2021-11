FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence police department needs help finding a missing man who was last seen on October 15.

Kevin Banks is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’09”, 152 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Banks’ location is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.