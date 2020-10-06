Florence police seek help identifying man in connection with stolen car

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a stolen car.

The Florence Police Department issued a photo of a man wearing jeans, black tennis shows, a hooded grey T-shirt with red sleeves and a grey cap. He is wanted for questioning regarding a motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of West Evans Street on Sept. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Shelley of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com.