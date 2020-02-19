Florence police seek man for questioning after packages stolen from porch

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with packages stolen from a home in Florence.

The packages were taken from a home in the 200 block of Rosemount Drive on Feb. 7, according to police.

Police are seeking the public’s help identify a man in photos taken by a porch camera. The man is wearing a light blue jacket and hat. A vehicle involved is believed o be a white, mid-2000s Dodge Stratus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.