Florence recycling center to close; hundreds of jobs affected

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence recycling center is closing in March, affecting hundreds of jobs, according to Aimee Iverson, communications manager with Clarios.

The company told News13 approximately 360 jobs would be affected.

The following statement was sent to News13 regarding the center’s closing:

“As part of our ongoing focus to provide best-in-class service to customers, and strengthen core competencies within our operations, Clarios will be streamlining its U.S. network ceasing production at the Florence Recycling Center March 22, 2021.

“The facility will maintain emissions controls and legal and regulatory obligations through closure in January 2023.

“We will continue to have a significant presence in the region, including through our Florence Distribution Center and Oconee manufacturing facility, which remain vital to serving our customers across the southeast.

“We intent to offer opportunities to impacted employees at our South Carolina facilities and other locations, as well as support employees through severance and outplacement services.

“The decision to permanently close a plant is not one we made lightly, but we are confident that it is necessary to strengthen our position as a global leader in advanced battery technologies.”