FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 2 announced the winners of two Board of Trustees seats that were up for election Thursday.

Incumbent Johnny R. Jenkins defeated Bradford C. Poston for seat number 6 by a vote of 414 to 317.

Eric K. Mincey defeated incumbent Elleveen T. Poston for seat number 7 by a vote of 404 to 326.