Florence School District 3 dismissing early Tuesday, moving to virtual instruction only for December

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will be dismissing students a half hour early on Tuesday and will be stopping all face-to-face instruction for the month of December.

FSD3 says that this is due to a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 case in the district.

Beginning November 30 and continuing until January 5, all student instruction will take place virtually, according to the release.

Schools will provide printed assignment packets or Google assignments depending on the grade level.

Parents with questions are asked to contact their children’s principal.

The district says that it hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 by using virtual instruction only.

Parents will once again have the option of face-to-face or virtual instruction when students return from winter break on January 5. Staff will return on January 4.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: