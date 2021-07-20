Florence School District 3 in ‘desperate need’ of bus drivers for upcoming school year

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 is in “desperate need” of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, according to the district.

A slide in the PowerPoint presentation for Thursday’s board meeting said the district needs drivers. Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the district’s human resources department.

The district will also be encouraging the use of face coverings for the upcoming school year, but they are not allowed to require them, due to the General Appropriations Bill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story