Florence School District 3 in ‘desperate need’ of bus drivers for upcoming school year

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 is in “desperate need” of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, according to the district.

A slide in the PowerPoint presentation for Thursday’s board meeting said the district needs drivers. Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the district’s human resources department.

The district will also be encouraging the use of face coverings for the upcoming school year, but they are not allowed to require them, due to the General Appropriations Bill.