Florence School District 3 suspends meal deliveries and pickups after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE CO. (WBTW) Out of an abundance of caution, Florence School District 3 says it is suspending its meal delivery and pickup services for students through the end of June after an employee involved in delivery of meals tested positive for COVID-19.

All food service and transportation staff are being notified and encouraged to be tested and to self-quarantine for 14 days, FSD3 said.

The district says it is taking all recommended precautions, including sanitizing the areas where the employee worked and notifying individuals who may have had prolonged contact with the employee.

The district announced earlier that meal services will not be available the week of July 6.

The district will update with additional information when it becomes available.

