Florence School District 3 to return to 5-day, in-person learning in April

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 will return to five-day, in-person learning in April, the district announced Friday.

Students in middle and high schools will return to in-person learning beginning April 19, the district said. Elementary students already returned to school five days a week. Middle and high school students were in school four days a week.

Superintendent Laura Hickson announced the plan at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting, the district said.

Students who chose virtual instruction for the semester will remain virtual.