Florence 3 school board to meet Monday afternoon to talk about students’ return from winter break

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence School District 3 board of trustees will meet virtually Monday afternoon to discuss the return of students after the winter break.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., comes amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 6,319 new, confirmed cases, 2,563 probable cases, 14 confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

In a Dec. 30 Facebook post, the district asked parents not to send their children to school if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive within the last 10 days or had close contact with anyone who has tested positive.

According to a 2021-22 calendar on the district’s website, classes are currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The agenda for Monday afternoon’s meeting can be found on the district’s website.