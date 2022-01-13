Florence School District 3 will go virtual Jan. 14-18

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County School District 3 classes will go virtual from Friday until Jan. 18 for all students and staff, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

Students will be given assignments to be completed on Friday and Tuesday. Students do not have school on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The decision was made due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of students and staff in quarantine, according to the district.

The district had 49 staff members who have tested positive, and 71 quarantined since Jan. 1, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. There are 148 students who have tested positive and 830 quarantined.

Maintenance staff will still work a normal schedule.