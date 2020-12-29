Florence School District 5 to start semester with online learning

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 5 will start the new semester with online learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Jan. 4, the district will have online learning for two weeks. The district expects face-to-face learning to resume Jan. 19.
The district said the schools will reach out to parents about assignments and technology distribution, if necessary.
Florence School District 5 is the latest school district to go virtual after winter break.
