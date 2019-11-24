Florence School District Three shows improved financials following budget deficit

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florence District three_270791

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A new budget report shows Florence School District Three has exceeded its goals in improving the district’s financials.

The report- which was presented by Jim Lawrimore of Lawrimore & Lawrimore- shows the school had a fund balance total of $4,412,602 at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

That’s an improvement over the $1,279,757 budget deficit the district saw in 2016.

A 2017 South Carolina law says all school districts must have at least 8.33 percent of its total yearly expenditure in its fund balance.

Florence School District Three has 16.3 percent- surpassing its goal of 15 percent.

“I am humbled that we have been able to build the fund balance while maintaining a focus on teaching and learning,” Superintendent Laura Hickson said.

The district was able to accomplish this by adhering to a cost-cutting plan designed to ease the district’s deficit.

A press release says schools and departments delayed purchases when possible. Employee travel was reduced, with the district instead opting to hold professional development programs in-house.

The release also says some staff vacancies were left unfilled, with responsibilities being absorbed by other employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story