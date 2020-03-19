Florence SD5 to serve free meals at 5 locations

Florence County School District 5 will serve free meals while closed due to the state mandate beginning Thursday.

Each student must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals will not be provided.

The main site pick up will be at the Johnsonville Elementary School Cafeteria, at 160 East Marion Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Meals also will be provided via school bus at the following locations off-site from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

White Chapel Holiness Church, 419 S. Midway Highway Johnsonville, SC 29555

Johnsonville Housing Authority, Hickory Hill Apartments 311 Liberty Street Johnsonville, SC 29555

St. Mark AME Church, 1532 Kingsburg Highway Johnsonville, SC 29555

Prospect Independent Methodist Church, 2175 Lake City Highway Johnsonville, SC 29555