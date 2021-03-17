Florence seafood restaurant looking for stolen steamer; offering reward

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence seafood restaurant is looking for a stolen steamer and offering a reward for any information.

The Tubb’s Shrimp and Fish Co. steamer wagon was stolen sometime Tuesday, according to the restaurant. The restaurant said there is nothing else like it in existence and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to finding the steamer.

Courtesy: Tubb’s Shrimp & Fish Co./Facebook

“We are a small struggling business and this steamer was one of the main ways we have been able to stay open during the COVID pandemic,” the restaurant said.

Police told News13 they are investigating the theft. Anyone with information should reach out to police.