Florence small businesses adapt to stay afloat due to PPP money running out

Florence, SC (WBTW) – According to South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has run out of money for small business loans. Small businesses are having to adapt to different methods to stay afloat.

Dorris Lockhart, owner of Spherion Staffing Services and co-owner of MiLadies 182 Boutique, says she and her staff work primarily out of the office. The operations they use are conducting calls over the computer and the phone.



“We interview our talent virtually. The don’t come into the office,” says Lockhart.

Doris Lockhart has been in the business for 34 years. She says it’s been challenging during this pandemic because of the operational changes. While working and operating one business, she co owns MiLadies 182 Boutique in Downtown Florence. The shop is temporarily closed and she says with the PPP running out of money to help support small businesses, the store and employees are at a huge lost.



“If people can’t come out and shop as a boutique then obviously you’re not generating any income to purchase product to sale,” says Lockhart.

Les Echols, Director of Community and Minority Enterprise, says he knows times are rough right now, but encourages everyone to keep a positive attitude.



“Stay united. Continue to encourage one another. Continue to think of innovative ways to build one another and building each others business so that we can be prepared to come back when it’s time to reopen business,” says Echols.



The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce is hopeful that more money will be coming in to help these small businesses during this pandemic.

