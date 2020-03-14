Florence teacher recognized with mini grant

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Ruiz Foods recognized the efforts of a Pee Dee teacher with a ‘mini teacher grant’ Friday.

Jessica Crowson teaches first grade at Lester Elementary School in Florence. She was awarded $376 for her project, “Hands-on STEM.”

Crowson’s students use what they learn in science, technology and math to design, build and fly airplanes.

“They’re most excited about flying their planes,” Crowson said. “They like doing things that are hands on anything that gives them a chance to discover and work on their own it makes them excited.”

Ruiz Foods says it’s awarded nearly $340,000 to teachers in South Carolina, California and Texas since 2013.

The money comes from employee donations and stays in the county it was donated in.

