Florence tennis court named after beloved tennis pro

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A prominent tennis court at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center will be named in honor of Ronald Avan “Ron” James on December 5.

The ceremony will take place at noon following the annual Polar Bear Tournament and will be open to the public.

The dedication ceremony will be hosted by the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center and the Florence Tennis Association. Light refreshments will be provided. Social distancing will be observed and guests are asked to wear face masks.

James, a Florence native who held degrees from Morgan State University and Rhode Island University, spent 30 years as a coach and teacher in New York.

In 2006, he retired and returned to Florence, where he quickly became an important member of the community. He was active in his church and a leader in the tennis community, where he was a mainstay of junior tennis, managing, and conducting programs for both the Florence Tennis Association and the City Parks and Recreation Department.

A towering personality and a compelling role model, he introduced hundreds of children and adults to the sport of tennis, to fair play and sportsmanship, and to the ideas of winning with humility and losing with grace.

LATEST HEADLINES: