Florence woman cashes in $50,000 lottery ticket, buys a new car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Win the lottery, buy a car.

That’s exactly what a Florence woman did the same day she cashed in a $50,000 winning Jumbo Bucks scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The woman bought the winning $2 ticket at the Quick Stop on W. Palmetto St. in Florence, which received $500 for selling her the winning ticket.

“It was a joyful moment,” said the woman’s sister, who helped pick out the new car. “She’s happy, and I’m so happy for her.”

There are seven $50,000 tickets remaining in the Jumbo Bucks game in which the odds of winning are 1 in 600,000, according to the lottery.