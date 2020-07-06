Florence woman charged with bringing alcohol into Turbeville prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been charged with bringing water bottles filled with alcohol into prison while working as a correctional officer.

Raishayna Brandice Mcclease, 41, a correctional officer at Turbeville Correctional Institution, is charged with introducing contraband into a prison and misconduct in office.

The charges involve her giving or attempting to give two water bottles filled with alcohol to a prisoner on July 1, according to the warrant.

She was fired after her arrest, authorities said.

