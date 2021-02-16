Florence woman struck, killed in Charleston DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – A Florence woman was struck and killed in a DUI crash in Charleston Sunday night, according to officials.

Authorities say the collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. in front of The Recovery Room on King Street.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a silver Buick Lucerne was traveling northbound on King Street when it struck an adult pedestrian.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where they later died, police say.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victim as 23-year-old Hannah Carpenter, of Florence.

Coroner O’Neal said Carpenter died at MUSC from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Troiani. He was charged with felony DUI. Troiani is a senior at The Citadel, according to the military college.

“The Citadel is saddened to learn of the collision on Sunday that resulted in the death of a person in our Charleston community. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who perished in this unfortunate incident which is under investigation,” the college said in a statement.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is still investigating the crash.