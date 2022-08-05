FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting Wednesday evening in Florence, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Brunson Street when a vehicle pulled up and fired at people, according to police. The suspects then drove away.

A woman was taken to the hospital.

Tralisha Tameeka Skipper was arrested in connection to the shooting. In addition to the attempted murder charge, she has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

She was denied bond.

Wednesday’s shooting is now the third this year to happen on that same block. On Jan. 26, Daquan Market Brown was charged after three people drove to a home and shot at a person, according to police. Last month, one person was shot after a fight.

Additional charges may be filed, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 665-3191 or email therman@cityofflorence.com.