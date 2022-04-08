FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday.

Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and rendered first aid until EMS arrived. Their injuries were determined to be non life-threatening.

Keonte Cooper, 18, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday at 12:30 p.m.