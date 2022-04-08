FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was charged after police say he was involved in the 2018 armed robbery of a newspaper deliverer by seven people.

On Wednesday, Florence officers transported Shamar McClain from the Darlington County Detention Center to the Florence County Detention Center on charges of armed robbery.

According to police, on Dec. 30, 2018, McClain and six others robbed a newspaper deliverer in the 700 block of West Sumter Street, taking their wallet, cell phone and vehicle.

Officers located the victim’s vehicle and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued before three juveniles were arrested and later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

McClain was released Thursday on a $12,000 surety bond, spending less than 24 hours in jail for the armed robbery charge.

At the time of the crime, McClain was a juvenile. No other info is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.